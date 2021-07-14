Jaimi Kenny tragically passed away in September 2020. Instagram

Lisa went on to explain that lying in a hospital bed flooded her with memories about her beautiful daughter who she lost 10 months ago.

"For every beautiful photo of our girl , there are 10 sad ones. As I lie here thinking about our Jaimi, I wanted to show you how much she hurt too. Broken hearted by things that people said to her and did to her."

The 59-year-old further used her platform to shine a light on the trauma many people face at the hands of others.



"There are many people, like Jaimi, who are beautiful, soft, fragile, sensitive, and are taken advantage of, their trust misused and abused. There are some really questionable people who take advantage of others who are fragile, who go on to live their lives not having a clue the damage they’ve left," Lisa penned.







Lisa has been extremely candid about her grieving journey. Instagram

Lisa went on to cite the written stages of grief, shock and denial, pain and guilt, anger and bargaining, depression, the upward turn, reconstruction and working through, and acceptance and hope, explaining that dealing with them does not occur in a linear progression.



"You don’t go through each one and tick it off - they overlap, they come and go constantly," she wrote.



"You never know what will trigger the heart ache, or the tears… it could be a word, a thought, a song, a photo, a memory, a hug from a stranger… all we need is a hug… and understanding… nothing even needs to be said."

Lisa ended her post with a plea to be kind to others and by urging anyone who felt any kind of chest pain to seek medical help.

The former swimmer lost her daughter Jaimi in September last year and she has been extremely candid as she navigates her own personal process of grief.

Lisa, along with the rest of her family, is also constantly paying tribute to Jaimi via her Instagram.