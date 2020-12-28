On Christmas Day, Grant, Morgan, Lisa and Jett all donned their special Jaimi T-shirts. Instagram

Fans were blown away by the gesture and were quick to praise the family for finding such a thoughtful way of including Jaimi on Christmas Day.

"What a beautiful way to include your daughter," one person said.

"This is so gorgeous and so remarkable the strength you all have xx," another remarked.

"Bless you all. I hope you made it through the day ok ❤️," a third explained.

It's not the first time Lisa has donned the bespoke T-shirt. In November, the I'm A Celeb star was pictured wearing her Jaimi top to son Jett's 26th birthday celebrations.

Since losing her daughter, Lisa has spoken openly about her agonising grief.

"I miss my baby girl... it's so quiet without her. Each day seems a bit of a blurr but I get through it ... feeling empty.. it's hard to even think.. my mind consumed as to what else I could have done to help," she explained at the start of November.

Looking back on the hardships of 2020, Lisa reflected on Christmas Day: "Have a Happy Christmas everyone. Thank you for all your support, strength and love ❤️ Love Lisa, Mark and Mali @mark66andrew @mali.retreat," alongside a photo of her Kelpie dog Mali.

In November, the grieving family found cause to smile again with the safe arrival of Morgan's second son Taj Grant Gruell.

"IT'S A BOY💙💙💙💙💙💙Taj Grant Gruell arrived safely into this world last Thursday, 5th November 2020, 8lb 4oz (for the oldies like me who can relate better to pounds!!)," proud grandmother Lisa exclaimed at the time.

Adding: "A beautiful second son for my Morgan and Ryan and little bro for Flynn.... baby spam coming. Congratulations Morgan, Ryan and Flynn xxxxxx."

Former A-list sporting couple Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny separated in 2009 and officially divorced in 2017. Lisa has since found love with Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone and the couple tied the knot in May 2018.

