Lisa Curry has marked her grandson Flynn's fourth birthday. Instagram

"We love you little one 🥰💙💙💙," Lisa continued, before finishing the post by penning: "Family is everything."

The birthday tribute was soon flooded with well wishes from Lisa's fans.

"Lovely family, Happy Birthday Flynn 🎉🎂🥳," one follower wrote.

"💙💙💙💙 Precious 4th birthday moments. Happy birthday," another added.

"Absolutely nothing as precious as our beautiful grandbabies. Every moment with them is priceless 😍," a third penned.

Lisa is constantly doting over her grandchildren. Instagram

Lisa is an incredibly involved grandmother to daughter Morgan Gruell and her husband Ryan’s children, Flynn and Taj - with their third bub set to arrive in May.

Back in 2018, Lisa and her ex-husband Grant Kenny teamed up with new parents Morgan and Ryan to introduce their first son Flynn to the world.

"I cried because it was like our baby's having a baby," the former Olympic and Commonwealth Games legend told Woman's Day at the time.

“I woke up in the morning to 100 missed calls, and all of a sudden I was a grandma. I cried, of course, he was just so adorable and content, and Morgan was so content. He had his eyes open when he was eight hours old, and was looking around at us with such interest. He's beautiful."

Morgan and Ryan have two boys, with a third child on the way. Instagram

Upon her second grandson Taj’s arrival in November 2020, Lisa once again took to social media to celebrate the new bundle of joy.

"IT'S A BOY💙💙💙💙💙💙Taj Grant Gruell arrived safely into this world last Thursday, 5th November 2020, 8lb 4oz (for the oldies like me who can relate better to pounds!!)," she joked on Instagram when the little one was born.

"A beautiful second son for my Morgan and Ryan and little bro for Flynn.... baby spam coming. Congratulations Morgan, Ryan and Flynn xxxxxx."

Now, with Morgan and Ryan's third baby due in May, Lisa can prepare for even more gushing grandmother duties.