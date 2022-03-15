Morgan looked glowing as she showed off her baby bump. Instagram

Also posting a heartwarming clip of her young son Taj kissing and cuddling her stomach, Morgan opened up about her experience as she prepares to welcome her newborn within the next few weeks.

"It can be uncomfortable when they pile onto me like this at the moment but I need to treasure these cuddles while they last," Morgan captioned the video, which also featured her son Flynn, three.

The bub's arrival is sure to spark celebration among the rest of the Curry-Kenny household, with mum Lisa Curry regularly gushing to her Instagram followers about becoming a grandma once again.

Morgan delighted followers after she shared a sonogram last year. Instagram

Taking to Instagram back in January, the proud grandmother posted an ultrasound picture of her daughter Morgan's growing bub.

"Just over half way until I’m a Grannie again !!!" Lisa wrote. "What do you think? Pink or Blue?? 💖💙Beyond excited 😍."

The comments soon placed their bets as to whether Morgan was having a boy or a girl, with the jury still out.

Expecting mum Morgan also recently took to Instagram at the time to share a pregnancy update with her followers.

WATCH: Morgan Gruell video from sister Jaimi's birthday celebrations

"20 weeks pregnant boy or girl? We won’t know until baby is earth side 😊Take your guess 💙💖" she wrote in January.

Morgan announced she was pregnant on November 14th last year, sharing the initial ultrasound picture to her Instagram.

"Life is crazy - we might as well stay in the crazy!" she wrote.



"Baby #3 due end of May!"

The fitness instructor already shares two sons, Flynn, three, and Taj, one, with her husband, Ryan Gruell.

Lisa adores her grandchildren. Instagram

Morgan's doting husband Ryan also announced the couple were expecting a third child on Instagram at the time while posting a heartfelt tribute to his family in the process.

"Our family is growing by another," he wrote. "Flynn and Taj are going to share the role of big brother at the end of May when we welcome another Gruell into the world.



"We were so happy to see a perfectly happy and singular baby developing at our 12 week scan.



"True to form to Morgan continues to amaze me with her capacity to love and care for the boys and I (including my FIFO fathering), while also dealing with the fatigue, sickness and soreness that the first trimester has brought."

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony!