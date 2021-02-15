This Valentine's Day, Lisa Curry shared a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter Jaimi. Instagram

Sharing a bright and bittersweet snap of Jaimi surrounded by a bunch of colourful flowers, wearing a striking yellow dress, the former Olympian wrote...

"Never a moment goes by where Jaimi is not thought about. Our beautiful girl who loved flowers for any occasion, in fact... there really didn’t need to be an occasion because flowers just brightened up her day.. any day. Here she is, completely in her happy place.

"5 months have passed but she’s never forgotten.... ever.

🌺🌸🌼🌻💐🌷🌹😞👼

"Today, on Valentine’s Day, tell people you love that you love them, hold them tight, give them a hand written hand made card ... and if no one buys you flowers, go and buy some for yourself. Love yourself, be kind to yourself. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜



"#youareloved #rememberingjaimi #5months #foreveryoung"

Lisa has admitted that she feels as though she's "lost (her) sparkle". Instagram

Fans quickly flooded the swimmer's comment section with flower and heart emojis, expressing their solidarity with the 58-year-old as she navigates what no mother should ever have to.

Since sharing that Valentine's tribute, Lisa has posted another update to her Instagram where she confesses she feels as though she's "lost (her) sparkle".

Uploading a photo of herself sitting in the door of a stationary bus, Lisa admitted that she is still struggling through each day.

"I’m still crying at anytime," the athlete wrote, "usually when I’m out in public when people give me beautiful tight hugs... the tears just roll out... but I’m letting them... I’ve realised I can’t hold it in."

The swimmer then went on to reveal she and her Elvis impersonator husband, Mark Tabone, are hitting the road for an On The Road Again tour, where the 58-year-old will be running some Happy Healthy You workshops and Mark will be providing the entertainment.

Lisa and Grant also share kids Morgan and Jett. Instagram

Lisa and Grant announced Jaimi's tragic passing back on September 14th last year.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in an official statement on behalf of the family.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

“It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy.”