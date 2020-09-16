Lisa Curry (right) has shared a heartfelt plea to parents, following the tragic death of her daughter, Jaimi Curry Kenny (left), aged 33. Instagram

“Thank you so much for the outpouring of love and strength we are receiving. There are so many messages from so many people and it’s difficult to get back to all of you but in time we’ll try,” Lisa began.

She continued: “Sadly, I know that we are not the only parents who have lost a child... so to all the parents who have lost a child, and to those who will, today, tomorrow.... somehow I guess we get through it. The grief is immense and we are allowing it to take its course.

“If I can ask you to do something from Jaimi... right now, go and give your children the biggest hug and tell them how much you love them, and do that every day because you’ll never know if it’s the last day,” she added.

Lisa concluded her post, which features a beautiful photo of herself and Jaimi looking over their shoulders, writing: “Our beautiful Jaimi, resting peacefully now.”

The emotional plea comes after Lisa revealed on Instagram that her heart has been “completely broken” by the death of her daughter.

Lisa (right with Jaimi) shared an emotional plea on Instagram. Instagram

“Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday morning with her loving family by her side,” Lisa wrote on Tuesday.

“So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone.... So painful. I can barely breathe.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child,” she wrote.

Lisa also thanked the paramedics and staff at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for all their support and "tireless commitment".

She continued: “It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for our family and all who knew and loved Jaimi so very much."

Lisa (right) broke her silence on Tuesday, following the tragic news of Jaimi's (left) death. Instagram

“Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing. I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats.

“I just can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I sit and just shake my head. It doesn’t seem real or right. You will forever be with me in my heart Jaimi. I love you so much."

Lisa and Grant, who split in 2009 after 23 years of marriage, also share daughter Morgan Gruell and son Jett Kenny.

Jaimi also has a seven-year-old half-sister, Trixie Box, whom Grant shares with radio and TV personality, Fifi Box.