Former Olympic swimmer Lisa Curry (right) has shared an emotional message following the tragic death of her daughter, Jaimi Curry Kenny (left), aged 33.

“Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday morning with her loving family by her side,” Lisa wrote.

“So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone.... So painful. I can barely breathe.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child,” she wrote.

Lisa then went on to thank the paramedics and staff at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for all their support and "tireless commitment".

Lisa (right) shared a beautiful photo of herself and Jaimi (left), along with a lengthy message, in which she stated: "Our hearts are completely broken."

“It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for our family and all who knew and loved Jaimi so very much," she continued.

“Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing. I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats. I will miss watching, feeling and knowing your love for your sister and brother, your little nephew, Cleo, your Ma and dad.

“I just can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I sit and just shake my head. It doesn’t seem real or right. You will forever be with me in my heart Jaimi. I love you so much,” she added.

Lisa’s heartfelt message comes after her ex Grant Kenny shared a similar message on Monday.

Jaimi (left) celebrating her 33rd birthday with mum Lisa (right).

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in an official statement.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.”

Following the tragic news, many of Lisa's celebrity friends sent their condolences, with The Living Room's Amanda Keller writing: "I can't imagine. Sending love."

Meanwhile, The Block's Darren Palmer wrote: "So sorry for your tragic loss."

Natalie Bassingthwaighte added: "My dear friend! My heart is hurting for you right now! Sending love and light. Jaimie was a beautiful soul inside and out and so very loved. I am her for you."

Lisa and Grant, who split in 2009 after 23 years of marriage, also share daughter Morgan Gruell and son Jett Kenny.

Jaimi also has a seven-year-old half-sister, Trixie Box, whom Grant shares with radio and TV personality, Fifi Box.