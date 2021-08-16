In one adorable picture, three-year-old Jaimi was seen holding her mother's Commonwealth Games gold medal following her win in Auckland 1990. Instagram

Lisa took to Instagram over the weekend to commemorate her daughter's death.

The mother-of-three shared never-before-seen family photos from the 1990s when she was a competitive swimmer.

"Remembering our Jaimi... Remembering the fun times we had together in our swimming days," she wrote.

Lisa and ex-husband Grant Kenny's eldest child Jaimi Kenny, 33, died last September following a private battle with a long-term illness. Instagram

"Jaimi pretty much came everywhere with us and was like our little mascot. Everyone’s favourite little girl," Lisa wrote.

"11 months ago today you left this world. We miss you baby."

The fifteen-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer also uploaded a sweet photo of Jaimi standing by the edge of the pool after a race.

Since losing her beloved daughter, Lisa has been open and honest about her experience with grief.

The 59-year-old paid tribute to Jaimi, who would have turned 34 in July, by creating a special memorial garden.

"4 months ago, the doctor gave us the news we had dreaded for years, that Jaimi would not survive the night. It was like they just ripped our hearts out," Lisa revealed at the start of January of the harrowing moment she lost her oldest child.

"Total disbelief... and even though we had prepared ourselves for the worst for weeks, months and even years and thought we were prepared... nothing... absolutely nothing prepares you for that moment or those words."

Lisa, who married second husband Mark Tabone in 2018, also shares two other children with ex Grant Kenny - daughter Morgan and son Jett.

She's also the proud grandmother to two young boys, Flynn and Taj.