Lisa Curry has received a COVID test after attending a surf lifesaving championship in Queensland. Instagram

Heading to her Instagram, Lisa Curry shared a picture of herself in a car, clad in a mask as she explained her current situation.

"Our turn 🦠... lining up to be tested ... isolation until a negative result comes back. I might lie in bed all day !!



"I was at the Qld Surf Lifesaving Championships on Sunday so need to be tested ... Stay home, stay safe everyone x"

The swimmer's comments section was soon flooded with messages of support.

Lisa Curry and Mark Tabone have been married since 2018. Instagram

"Stay safe" many fans wrote.

"Fingers crossed, yep in the meantime take some you time ❤️" another chimed in.

"Good to see you doing the right thing Lisa, im from vic, so know all about lockdowns, good luck 🦋" a third penned.

Once she's out of isolation, Lisa certainly has an exciting project up her sleeve.

Lisa and Mark recently purchased a new retreat venue. Instagram

After what has been a heartbreaking six months for Lisa, who tragically lost her daughter Jaimi Kenny last year, fans have been delighted to hear news of her and her husband's latest venture.

It was the 58-year-old's husband, Mark Tabone, who broke the news about the couple's latest project earlier this month.

Heading to his Instagram account, the Elvis impersonator shared a sweet snap of the two of them, Lisa with flowers in hand, announcing their newest venture to his followers.

"My beautiful wife and I are looking forward to start operating our new venue @mali.retreat very soon!" Mark wrote.

"It’s a dream coming true for both of us .....not long now , hopefully our 3rd wedding Anniversary present coming soon !! @lisacurry."