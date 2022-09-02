Dr John Kani voiced Rafiki in the movie. Getty

Dr John Kani, who voiced the mandrill shaman Rafiki revealed to MailOnline that he has never met Meghan Markle - he didn’t even attend the UK premiere.

He also explained that the only other South African involved in the film was Lebo M, a composer who produces the music for the film, but that he was not a cast member.

“I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her...I have never met the Duchess at all,” he explained.

“The only South African was me playing Rafiki. But I did not go to the opening in Leicester Square as I didn't have the time to do that. It just may be a misremembering on her side,” the actor continued before labelling the situation “baffling.”

John only joined the American premiere. Getty

Dr Kani also revealed that he does not believe people in South Africa celebrated the royal wedding in a similar fashion to that of the release of Nelson Mandela.

“In my memory, nobody would have known when she got married, when or what. We had no South African link to the wedding or to her marrying Harry.”

Dr Kani’s comments came just hours after Nelson Mandela’s own grandson called the Duchess out, urging her to “pull up her sleeves” and do more for ordinary people.

Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela told The Times that the former actress should “get out there, pull up your sleeves and better the lives of ordinary people in England and in the United Kingdom.”