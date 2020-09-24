Azaria Chamberlain's death and the high profile case had a profound effect on her siblings. Pictured from left: Reagan, Lindy, Kahlia, Aidan and Michael Chamberlain. Getty

In scenes set to air over Sunday and Monday night in the two-part series, Lindy, now 72, became visibly emotional as she recalls one of the witnesses, Judy West, approaching her eldest son Aiden after Azaria vanished.

Lindy recalled Judy telling her “You were out searching and there was no one around to ask and I saw Aidan standing behind the tent and I went up and I said, ‘Has the dingo taken your baby?’”

The response from the child was heartbreaking.

“She said I can’t believe I asked a child that and he turned and looked at me and said, ‘The dingo’s got our baby in its tummy.’ And she said there was no question as to did he know what was happening,” Lindy revealed.

The impact his sister’s disappearance and death had on Aidan would remain long after leaving the campsite, something that Lindy and Michael weren’t aware of for some time after.

“For years, we didn’t know that he blamed himself for not zipping up the tent. He didn’t realise the zip was broken,” Lindy said. “But it would have made no difference, they were smart enough to get in.”

The devastation and pain felt by Aidan and his younger brother Reagan later manifested itself in other ways including fights and bullying at school.

“There were a few fights that I got into thanks to various things said, like ‘baby killer’ or ‘murderer’ – that sort of nonsense. Or 'dingo’s got my baby' comments or even people spitting,” Reagan admitted of his tormentors.

He added: “Aidan and I used to take out a lot of frustrations on each other. We would wrestle to pin each other, punch to bruise. There’s a lot of somewhat destructive things that we did to each other.”

Meanwhile, their younger sister Kahlia who was born just two days into Lindy’s life sentence in prison, had her own burdens to bear.

Lindy had been taken under guard to a nearby hospital to give birth to Kahlia and although Michael and her sons were nearby, they were not allowed to be present during the delivery. After Kahlia was born, Lindy was given just one hour to spend with her before she was taken away.

With Michael struggling the demands of appealing Lindy’s case and two young boys to look after, he wasn’t able to also look after Kahlia and she was instead appointed foster families.

Despite not being initially raised by her biological parents, Kahlia admitted that she liked her foster families, and it was “really, really positive” experience for her.

However, there was a sad memory she had as a child that she wasn’t able to shake.

“Once when I was little I was very upset that she wouldn’t have had me if Azaria hadn’t died because I was the replacement baby because she’d lost her daughter,” Kahlia recalled,

“That was one of those moments that she was really upset because she always wanted four kids. She always wanted four children, she was just upset that now she only had three.”

Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story, airs Sunday September 27 and Monday, September 28 at 7.30pm on Network Ten.