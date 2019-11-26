Lindsay Lohan has paid tribute to her former high-profile boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who has died at the aged of 38. Instagram/Getty

Harry, who founded the Pink Taco restaurant chain and is the son of Hard Rock cafe co-founder Peter Morton, reportedly had dinner with his family the night before he was found.

A family source told Page Six the 38-year-old was seemingly in good spirits prior to his death, and his family is understandably devastated by the news.

“Harry’s family is devastated. They believe his sudden death is related to an unforeseen medical issue, but it is too early to say,” the insider said.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 33-year-old Mean Girls star shared a heartfelt message to her former flame, who was found dead in his $25 million Beverly Hills home on Sunday. Getty

Prior to opening his own chain of restaurants, Harry worked for his father’s famous Hard Rock Cafe restaurant business, in addition to owning Hollywood's The Viper Room, which he bought in 2008.

Lindsay, who dated Harry in 2006, is just one of several glamorous starlets the restaurateur was romantically linked to over the years, in addition to Demi Moore and Jennifer Aniston.

Shortly after the former Masked Singer Australia judge shared her heartfelt post, her friends and family took to Instagram to pass on their condolences and show their support for the star.

“So sorry my lil princess. he’s always with you, watching over you baby,” Lindsay’s mother Dina Lohan wrote, along with a heart emoji.

The star’s father Michael Lohan also took to Instagram to send his regards, simply writing: “RIP”.

Speaking about Lindsay and Harry's romance, a source previously told People: “They get along great and have a lot in common.”