Lincoln has a whole new look for a "special project". Instagram

The 29-year-old first shared his new look with fans in July this year, where he revealed he has been letting his hair grow out during Sydney's lockdown.

"Lockdown Final Form 🧔🏻Stay safe," he said at the time.

It seems that it's come in handy for the new project he's currently working on, which fans are no doubt eager to learn more about.

The Home and Away alum is also set to star in After The Verdict, a new drama coming to Channel Nine next year.

The series follows four very different Australians who have just finished jury duty on a high-profile murder trial and take matters into their own hands.

Starring alongside Lincoln will be Blindspot's Sullivan Stapleton and Kath & Kim's Magda Szubanski.

Lincoln has been busy with a range of exciting gigs lately, including roles in several local series such as Hiding, Love Child, Dead Lucky, and also US drama Grand Hotel.

His latest project comes after Lincoln wrapped up his gig with Doctor Doctor, where Channel Nine confirmed earlier this year that the show will end with season five.

After the announcement, Lincoln took to Instagram to write: "Couldn’t have asked for a lovelier cast and crew to play with... Thanks for having me @9doctordoctor. You’re a truly special bunch."