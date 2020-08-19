“Back home, finally ...what a year. Australia, I’ve missed you x,” Lincoln Younes (pictured) captioned this photo. Instagram

And now, it appears the actor, who played Casey Braxton on Home and Away, has returned home to wait out the pandemic.

Posting to his Instagram this week, Lincoln shared a photo of himself at an Australian beach and captioned the shot, “Back home, finally ...what a year. Australia, I’ve missed you x.”

The former River Boy’s ex Home and Away co-stars were quick to weigh in on Lincoln’s return in the comments.

Lincoln had great success in the US, including a role in Grand Hotel. Lincoln Younes

“Yesss bro!! Finally back. Soak. It. In!” Todd Lasance excitedly wrote, while Lisa Gormley added, “Oh babe. Goood.”

Rebecca Breeds also chimed in, commenting: “Beautiful. Feed your soul!”

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s on-screen brother, Dan Ewing, recently made headlines after he was spotted filming new Home and Away scenes, but Lincoln has not indicated he’d also be open to returning to the show.

In fact, as recently as August 2019, Lincoln admitted he was keen to leave the role of Casey in the past – especially since his character was killed off.

Channel Seven

“That part of my life was such a perfect chapter for me and I do believe that you shouldn’t go back to things to try and recreate that experience,” he told Who.

“So, for me, I got everything out of it I could have ever hoped for and that chapter has finished.”

However, he didn’t rule out other acting opportunities in his home country.

“I would love to come back to Australia to do TV and film if the opportunity arose. I love working back home.”