Lincoln Lewis (right) has spoken out about his father Wally (left) and mother Jacqui's break up after 35 years. Getty

While Lincoln and his siblings Mitchell and Jamie-Lee had kept relatively tight-lipped about how the marriage breakdown had affected the family, this week the actor shared some details on The Anj, Rob & Robbo Show.

“It's been hard on everyone obviously, and anyone who goes through stuff... it's obviously going to be hard,” Lincoln told host Rob Knight of how the family has been coping.

“You're going through things in the public eye and that comes with the territory.”

Lincoln's family are rallying around his mother Jacqui in the wake of the split. Instagram

Asked specifically about how his mother Jacqui was doing, Lincoln shared that she has had a lot of support.

“We've all banded together, we're a tight family unit. She's got some amazing friends around her. That's the thing that gets anyone through,” the Tomorrow When The War Began star replied.

“At the end of the day, to have good people around you that love, care and support you, is the main thing.”

He added: “So obviously she's got that around her. We have our up days and our down days, but she's surrounded by good people.”