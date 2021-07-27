Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet has been added to the line of succession on the official royal family website. Getty

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet Diana into the world on July 4th, explaining they named their first daughter after The Queen's nickname, as well as Harry's late mother, Diana.

Although Lili is eighth in line to the throne, like her older brother, she will not be entitled to a royal title such as Princess or Her Royal Highness.

Lilibet is eighth in line to the throne, under her brother Archie, her father Harry, the Cambridges (minus Kate), and Prince Charles. Chris Allerton

This is due to the Sussex's decision to step back from their royal duties in 2020.

Upon it being announced that Harry and Meghan had welcomed a new addition to their family, members of The Firm shared their congratulations for the happy couple.

WATCH: Kitty Flannigan jokes about baby Lilibet (Article continues after video)

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild,” an official statement read.

As always, Harry and Meghan have been keeping things lowkey when it comes to their little ones, and are reportedly planning a private christening for Lilibet with only a handful of their closest friends expected to attend.