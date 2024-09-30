  •  
Home LIFESTYLE

Make an entrance in one of these long formal dresses to suit any event

Saying yes to the dress has never been so simple.
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett

Formal and black tie events always have a habit of popping up when we are the least prepared. So having some fool-proof, guaranteed-to-look-good long formal dresses on hand is always helpful for when the occasion sneaks up. 

Particularly when we come into the age of weddings and anniversaries every other week, having your go-to formal dress on hand can be a total lifesaver. 

Now, there is a difference in dress codes for some formal occasions, which means you may have to switch up your formal dresses accordingly.

2024’s top long formal dresses

  1. Shona Joy Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress, $255, The Iconic (here’s why)
  2. Mossman The Lady Like Dress, $140, Myer (here’s why)
  3. Variel Midi Dress, $109.95, Showpo (here’s why)

The best long formal dresses for any occasion 2024

On the hunt for your new favourite long formal dress and want to ensure you get a good deal and look show stopping? Well, scroll on, because below we have rounded up some of our favourite options to suit an array of occasions, dress codes and budgets. 

Mia lace up maxi dress the iconic

01

Shona Joy Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress

from $255 at The Iconic

Shona Joy designs guarantee show-stopping elegance and the Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress is no different. Whether for a sunset dining experience or a formal evening event, this satin dress is designed to flatter any figure with its intricate cross-stitching detailing. 

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black

Key features:

  • Smooth satin fabric
  • Plunging neckline
  • Lace up detailing extending front to back
  • Maxi length 

Available at:

Shop Now
Review Montreal Maxi Dress in Platinum

02

Shona Joy Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress

from $99 at Review

This elegant dress features a classic floor-length skirt with a thigh split, complemented by delicate rouleaux straps, a fitted bodice, a graceful cowl neckline and a high-waist seam. Crafted from luxurious stretch satin fabric, it’s designed to accentuate your figure, while keeping you comfortable.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 | Colours: Black, Ink, Sage, Platinum, Cloud

Key features:

  • Designed in Australia
  • Satin stretch fabrication
  • Fitted bodice with cowl neckline
  • Fully lined

Available at:

  • $99 (was $239.95) in Sage from Review
  • $99 (was $239.95) in Platinum from Review
Shop Now
ASOS never fully dressed black satin dress

03

Never Fully Dressed Linen Lace Maxi Dress

from $186 at ASOS

A silky slip dress is a sure-fire dress to dress up or down depending on the occasion. We love this lace option that works particularly well as a wedding guest dress or school formal gown.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black

Key features:

  • V-neck
  • Adjustable straps
  • Cut-out detail
  • Lace trims

Available at:

Shop Now
Mossman The Lady Like Dress

04

Mossman The Lady Like Dress

from $140 at Myer

This glamorous dress is easy to style to suit a range of occasions. The asymmetric draping adds an eye-catching point of difference.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black

Key features:

  • One-shoulder
  • 100 per cent polyester
  • Curve-hugging fit

Available at:

  • $140 (was $299.95) from Myer
Shop Now
Shona Joy Luxe Maxi Dress

05

Shona Joy Luxe Asymmetrical Gathered Maxi Dress

from $145 at The Iconic

Australian label Shona Joy is known for its mid-priced formal wear and we can’t go past this luxe mocha-coloured slip. It also comes in various other colours.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colours: Mocha, Emerald, Eucalyptus, Rose

Key features:

  • Available in four colourways
  • Asymmetric neckline
  • Ruched detailing
  • Adjustable strap

Available at:

Shop Now
Variel midi dress showpo

06

Variel Midi Dress – Strapless Fringe Sequin Dress

from $109.95 at Showpo

Strapless, shimmer, sparkle and shine without blowing your budget thanks to Showpo. This gorgeous floor-length gown with golden detailing oozes confidence and sophistication. 

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 | Colour: Champagne

Key features:

  • Strapless bodycon dress
  • Zips closure
  • Inner lining included

Available at:

Shop Now
Sheike Monaco Maxi Dress

07

Monaco Maxi Dress

from $179.99 at SHEIKE

Showcasing a fitted cut, thin adjustable straps and a cross-back closure, the Monaco exudes a timeless and elegant silhouette.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 | Colours: Black, Cobalt

Key features:

  • Jersey stretch fabrication
  • Fitted styling
  • Adjustable straps with cross back closure

Available at:

Shop Now
Flordzelia Midi Dress

08

Flordzelia Midi Dress

from $89.95 at Showpo

Spice up your days and nights with the Flordeliza midi slip dress! This understated but luxe pick has an elegant cowl neckline, as well as a sultry thigh-high split on one leg. You’ll want to wear it on repeat for every occasion, from formal dinners to day parties.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 | Colour: Chocolate

Key features:

  • A-line satin dress
  • Midi length
  • Cowl neckline for chic touch

Available at:

Shop Now

What is the difference between formal and black tie?

In both formal and black tie events, women typically opt for floor-length gowns or refined cocktail dresses. These garments are characterised by their classic and timeless designs, often featuring fine materials and exquisite detailing.

However, the key difference lies in the level of detail and strictness associated with the black tie dress code. At black tie events, a higher degree of formality is expected, and this usually means avoiding dresses that show your ankles.

More shopping guides:

Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle kickstarted her media journey after graduating from Macleay College with a Bachelor of Journalism. Starting as a publicist for renowned fashion and beauty brands she now freelances remotely from London with a focus on fashion, crafting shoppable content for WHO, New Idea, Now To Love and more.

Related stories