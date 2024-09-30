Make an entrance in one of these long formal dresses to suit any event

Formal and black tie events always have a habit of popping up when we are the least prepared. So having some fool-proof, guaranteed-to-look-good long formal dresses on hand is always helpful for when the occasion sneaks up.



Particularly when we come into the age of weddings and anniversaries every other week, having your go-to formal dress on hand can be a total lifesaver.

Now, there is a difference in dress codes for some formal occasions, which means you may have to switch up your formal dresses accordingly.

2024’s top long formal dresses

The best long formal dresses for any occasion 2024

On the hunt for your new favourite long formal dress and want to ensure you get a good deal and look show stopping? Well, scroll on, because below we have rounded up some of our favourite options to suit an array of occasions, dress codes and budgets.

01 Shona Joy Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress from $255 at The Iconic Shona Joy designs guarantee show-stopping elegance and the Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress is no different. Whether for a sunset dining experience or a formal evening event, this satin dress is designed to flatter any figure with its intricate cross-stitching detailing. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black Key features: Smooth satin fabric

Plunging neckline

Lace up detailing extending front to back

Maxi length

02 Shona Joy Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress from $99 at Review This elegant dress features a classic floor-length skirt with a thigh split, complemented by delicate rouleaux straps, a fitted bodice, a graceful cowl neckline and a high-waist seam. Crafted from luxurious stretch satin fabric, it’s designed to accentuate your figure, while keeping you comfortable. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 | Colours: Black, Ink, Sage, Platinum, Cloud Key features: Designed in Australia

Satin stretch fabrication

Fitted bodice with cowl neckline

Fully lined

Available at: $99 (was $239.95) in Sage from Review

$99 (was $239.95) in Platinum from Review Shop Now

03 Never Fully Dressed Linen Lace Maxi Dress from $186 at ASOS A silky slip dress is a sure-fire dress to dress up or down depending on the occasion. We love this lace option that works particularly well as a wedding guest dress or school formal gown. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black Key features: V-neck

Adjustable straps

Cut-out detail

Lace trims

Available at: $186 from ASOS Shop Now

04 Mossman The Lady Like Dress from $140 at Myer This glamorous dress is easy to style to suit a range of occasions. The asymmetric draping adds an eye-catching point of difference. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black Key features: One-shoulder

100 per cent polyester

Curve-hugging fit

Available at: $140 (was $299.95) from Myer Shop Now

05 Shona Joy Luxe Asymmetrical Gathered Maxi Dress from $145 at The Iconic Australian label Shona Joy is known for its mid-priced formal wear and we can’t go past this luxe mocha-coloured slip. It also comes in various other colours. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colours: Mocha, Emerald, Eucalyptus, Rose Key features: Available in four colourways

Asymmetric neckline

Ruched detailing

Adjustable strap

06 Variel Midi Dress – Strapless Fringe Sequin Dress from $109.95 at Showpo Strapless, shimmer, sparkle and shine without blowing your budget thanks to Showpo. This gorgeous floor-length gown with golden detailing oozes confidence and sophistication. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 | Colour: Champagne Key features: Strapless bodycon dress

Zips closure

Inner lining included

Available at: $109.95 from Showpo Shop Now

07 Monaco Maxi Dress from $179.99 at SHEIKE Showcasing a fitted cut, thin adjustable straps and a cross-back closure, the Monaco exudes a timeless and elegant silhouette. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 | Colours: Black, Cobalt Key features: Jersey stretch fabrication

Fitted styling

Adjustable straps with cross back closure

Available at: $179.99 from SHEIKE Shop Now

08 Flordzelia Midi Dress from $89.95 at Showpo Spice up your days and nights with the Flordeliza midi slip dress! This understated but luxe pick has an elegant cowl neckline, as well as a sultry thigh-high split on one leg. You’ll want to wear it on repeat for every occasion, from formal dinners to day parties. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 | Colour: Chocolate Key features: A-line satin dress

Midi length

Cowl neckline for chic touch

Available at: $89.95 from Showpo Shop Now

What is the difference between formal and black tie?

In both formal and black tie events, women typically opt for floor-length gowns or refined cocktail dresses. These garments are characterised by their classic and timeless designs, often featuring fine materials and exquisite detailing.

However, the key difference lies in the level of detail and strictness associated with the black tie dress code. At black tie events, a higher degree of formality is expected, and this usually means avoiding dresses that show your ankles.

