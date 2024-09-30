Make an entrance in one of these long formal dresses to suit any event

Formal and black tie events always have a habit of popping up when we are the least prepared. So having some fool-proof, guaranteed-to-look-good long formal dresses on hand is always helpful for when the occasion sneaks up.
Particularly when we come into the age of weddings and anniversaries every other week, having your go-to formal dress on hand can be a total lifesaver.
Now, there is a difference in dress codes for some formal occasions, which means you may have to switch up your formal dresses accordingly.
2024’s top long formal dresses
- Shona Joy Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress, $255, The Iconic (here’s why)
- Mossman The Lady Like Dress, $140, Myer (here’s why)
- Variel Midi Dress, $109.95, Showpo (here’s why)
The best long formal dresses for any occasion 2024
On the hunt for your new favourite long formal dress and want to ensure you get a good deal and look show stopping? Well, scroll on, because below we have rounded up some of our favourite options to suit an array of occasions, dress codes and budgets.
01
Shona Joy Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress
from $255 at The Iconic
Shona Joy designs guarantee show-stopping elegance and the Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress is no different. Whether for a sunset dining experience or a formal evening event, this satin dress is designed to flatter any figure with its intricate cross-stitching detailing.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black
Key features:
- Smooth satin fabric
- Plunging neckline
- Lace up detailing extending front to back
- Maxi length
Available at:
- $255 (was $320) from The Iconic
02
Shona Joy Mia Lace Up Maxi Dress
from $99 at Review
This elegant dress features a classic floor-length skirt with a thigh split, complemented by delicate rouleaux straps, a fitted bodice, a graceful cowl neckline and a high-waist seam. Crafted from luxurious stretch satin fabric, it’s designed to accentuate your figure, while keeping you comfortable.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 | Colours: Black, Ink, Sage, Platinum, Cloud
Key features:
- Designed in Australia
- Satin stretch fabrication
- Fitted bodice with cowl neckline
- Fully lined
03
Never Fully Dressed Linen Lace Maxi Dress
from $186 at ASOS
A silky slip dress is a sure-fire dress to dress up or down depending on the occasion. We love this lace option that works particularly well as a wedding guest dress or school formal gown.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black
Key features:
- V-neck
- Adjustable straps
- Cut-out detail
- Lace trims
Available at:
- $186 from ASOS
04
Mossman The Lady Like Dress
from $140 at Myer
This glamorous dress is easy to style to suit a range of occasions. The asymmetric draping adds an eye-catching point of difference.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colour: Black
Key features:
- One-shoulder
- 100 per cent polyester
- Curve-hugging fit
Available at:
- $140 (was $299.95) from Myer
05
Shona Joy Luxe Asymmetrical Gathered Maxi Dress
from $145 at The Iconic
Australian label Shona Joy is known for its mid-priced formal wear and we can’t go past this luxe mocha-coloured slip. It also comes in various other colours.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 | Colours: Mocha, Emerald, Eucalyptus, Rose
Key features:
- Available in four colourways
- Asymmetric neckline
- Ruched detailing
- Adjustable strap
Available at:
- $145 (was $295) from The Iconic
06
Variel Midi Dress – Strapless Fringe Sequin Dress
from $109.95 at Showpo
Strapless, shimmer, sparkle and shine without blowing your budget thanks to Showpo. This gorgeous floor-length gown with golden detailing oozes confidence and sophistication.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 | Colour: Champagne
Key features:
- Strapless bodycon dress
- Zips closure
- Inner lining included
Available at:
- $109.95 from Showpo
07
Monaco Maxi Dress
from $179.99 at SHEIKE
Showcasing a fitted cut, thin adjustable straps and a cross-back closure, the Monaco exudes a timeless and elegant silhouette.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 | Colours: Black, Cobalt
Key features:
- Jersey stretch fabrication
- Fitted styling
- Adjustable straps with cross back closure
Available at:
- $179.99 from SHEIKE
08
Flordzelia Midi Dress
from $89.95 at Showpo
Spice up your days and nights with the Flordeliza midi slip dress! This understated but luxe pick has an elegant cowl neckline, as well as a sultry thigh-high split on one leg. You’ll want to wear it on repeat for every occasion, from formal dinners to day parties.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 | Colour: Chocolate
Key features:
- A-line satin dress
- Midi length
- Cowl neckline for chic touch
Available at:
- $89.95 from Showpo
What is the difference between formal and black tie?
In both formal and black tie events, women typically opt for floor-length gowns or refined cocktail dresses. These garments are characterised by their classic and timeless designs, often featuring fine materials and exquisite detailing.
However, the key difference lies in the level of detail and strictness associated with the black tie dress code. At black tie events, a higher degree of formality is expected, and this usually means avoiding dresses that show your ankles.
More shopping guides:
- Review Australia just launched a new look with the *perfect* white dress for Spring
- 12 plus-size dresses designed to embrace every single curve
- 9 spot-on dupes for these designer shoes
- These best-selling sets will turn heads and they’re less than $60
- Seeing red: New colours to wear with this trending hue besides black