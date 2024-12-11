Christmas is fast approaching and many of us are already starting to feel both the stress and excitement of the festive season.

Advertisement

Many people love to enjoy a drink or two on Christmas Day and therefore popular liquor stores such as Dan Murphy’s can get very busy during this time.

With Christmas and New Year’s in very close proximity to each other, the best option if you’re looking to save money is to buy in bulk, and with the sales on around this time… you’re bound to snag a good deal anyway!

To help you prepare for the busy shopping season, we’ve listed the Christmas 2024 trading hours for Dan Murphy’s below.

We’re here to make sure you’re prepared for the big day. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

New South Wales

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All stores open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Victoria

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Cheers! (Credit: Getty)

Queensland

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Advertisement

South Australia

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Plan ahead for the Christmas and New Year period. (Credit: Getty)

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Advertisement

Most stores nationwide will be closed Christmas Day. (Credit: Getty)

ACT

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Dan Murphy’s by visiting this link.

Advertisement