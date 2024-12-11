Christmas is fast approaching and many of us are already starting to feel both the stress and excitement of the festive season.
Many people love to enjoy a drink or two on Christmas Day and therefore popular liquor stores such as Dan Murphy’s can get very busy during this time.
With Christmas and New Year’s in very close proximity to each other, the best option if you’re looking to save money is to buy in bulk, and with the sales on around this time… you’re bound to snag a good deal anyway!
To help you prepare for the busy shopping season, we’ve listed the Christmas 2024 trading hours for Dan Murphy’s below.
New South Wales
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All stores open
Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open
Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open
Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours
Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open
Victoria
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open
Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open
Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open
Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours
Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open
Queensland
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open
Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open
Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open
Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours
Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open
South Australia
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open
Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open
Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open
Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours
Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open
Western Australia
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open
Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open
Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open
Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours
Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open
Northern Territory
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open
Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open
Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open
Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours
Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open
ACT
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open
Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open
Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open
Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours
Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open
Tasmania
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open
Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open
Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open
Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open under slightly reduced hours
Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open
Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Dan Murphy’s by visiting this link.