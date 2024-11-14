  •  
Gifts for him! Here’s what to get the men in your life this Christmas

Because socks only go so far.
Not to alarm you… but we are inching closer and closer to Christmas. And with the festivities creeping closer, it’s time to start thinking of gifts.

Knowing what to get the men in your life can be difficult enough as it is, let alone during Christmas time when you’ve got to think of multiple presents for different people.

So, since we’re in the giving spirit, we’ve done some of the heavy lifting for you by scouring the internet for the best Christmas gifts for men this festive season.

From whisky tasting sets to golf experiences, here are some gifts that are sure to make the men in your life smile.

2024’s top 3 Christmas gifts for men

  1. 18-hole championship golf with buggy and lunch, $108, RedBalloon (here’s why)
  2. Rally Drive with Hot Lap Experience, $295, RedBalloon (here’s why)
  3. Australian Whisky Tasting Set, $149, Hardtofind (here’s why)

The best Christmas gifts for men in Australia 2024

golf-course-gift

01

18-hole championship golf with buggy and lunch

$108 each at RedBalloon

Where: Port Stephens, NSW

Treat the man in your life to a sunny day out on the green. The Pacific Dunes 18-hole championship course combines two nine-hole loops along stunning native woodlands and wetlands. After completing the course, enjoy lunch at The Greenhouse overlooking the green.

BOOK NOW
leather wash bag

02

Anniversary Classic Leather Wash Bag

$132 at Hardtofind

Let’s face it, you’re sick of looking at that ratty old toiletries bag that’s been sitting in your bathroom for god knows how long. Let’s spoil the man in your life (and yourself) with a luxury leather toiletry bag so he can keep all his skincare essentials organised.

shop NOW
godiva truffles

03

Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box

$54.90 at Godiva

Do you have a sweet tooth in your life? This truffle gift box is sure to bring a smile to his face this festive season. With milk chocolate, almond praline, caramelised vanilla, and more delectable flavours, it’s a simply moreish addition to any Christmas stocking.

shop NOW
pablo and rusty's coffee subscription

04

Coffee Subscription at Pablo and Rusty’s

$34.80 at Pablo and Rusty’s

If the man in your life can’t function without his morning caffeine, this coffee subscription is right up his alley. Choose from beans, espresso grind or filter grind, and the type of roast. With free shipping Australia-wide, it’s a coffee lover’s dream.

shop NOW
Rally Drive with Hot Lap Experience

05

Rally Drive with Hot Lap Experience

$295 at RedBalloon

Where: Avalon, Victoria

If your partner can’t turn away from Formula 1, why not gift him a turbo rally car experience? He will take a champion car around the rally track for an adrenaline-inducing eight laps before enjoying a hot lap in the passenger seat (with a qualified rally driver behind the wheel).

book NOW
sony noise cancelling wireless headphones

06

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

$207.96 (was $259.95) at Amazon

Whether his vice is gaming or music, these Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones will be well-received this Christmas. Featuring multi-point connectivity for clear phone calls, adaptive sound control, and 35 hours of battery life, it’s easy to see why these are so popular.

shop NOW
Calvin Klein Eternity For Men Eau de Toilette

07

Calvin Klein Eternity For Men Eau de Toilette 

$39.99 (was $100) at Chemist Warehouse

With notes of mandarin and sage, accompanied by earthy undertones of cedar and moss, this cologne is a masculine blend of modern and classic – for the sophisticated and strong man.

shop NOW
Everett Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch

08

Everett Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch 

$209.30 (was $299) at Fossil

There’s never an excuse to be late again with a flashy new timepiece. If you’re looking to spoil your S/O, this stainless steel watch with black detailing complements any outfit.

shop NOW
AUSTRALIAN WHISKY TASTING SET

09

Australian Whisky Tasting Set

$149 at Hardtofind

Alright, if you’re really looking to spoil the man in your life, this whisky tasting set from White Possum is a golden opportunity. Featuring 12 30ml samples of the best Australian whiskies, it’s perfect for whisky-lovers as well as those who are looking to indulge.

shop NOW
Nike MC Trainer 3 - Men's

10

Nike MC Trainer 3

$100 at The Iconic

It’s no secret that gym memberships skyrocket at the start of the year as many of us make our ‘new year, new me’ pledges. So, there’s really no better time to gift the man in your life some running shoes. These black and white Nike joggers are a quality start to any health journey.

shop NOW
Polo Ralph Lauren 5 pack trunks with logo waistband

11

Polo Ralph Lauren 5-pack Trunks

$85 (was $113) at ASOS

You can’t go wrong with a pack of trunks, and with almost 25 per cent off, this deal is unbeatable!

shop NOW
rayban sunglasses

12

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

from $174.40 (20 per cent off) at Ray-Ban

As we come into summer, a new pair of shades is on all of our wish lists. These Ray-Ban classic sunglasses are 20 per cent off an available in a range of different colours. With the ability to prescription, these sunglasses are perfect for everyone.

shop NOW
Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Profile picture of Catie Powers
Catie Powers

Catie is a Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea. Since 2020, she has been writing for renowned brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, WHO, Girlfriend, TV WEEK, and Now To Love. Currently, she is creating celebrity, royal, and entertainment content for New Idea, while also managing the brand’s Instagram and print-to-digital relations. When she’s not at work, you can find Catie reading a good book, or seeing her favourite musician in concert.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

