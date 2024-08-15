Satisfy your sweet tooth at home with these ice cream makers

Ice cream makers bring the joy of homemade frozen desserts right to your kitchen, offering the perfect way to indulge in your favourite treats. Whether you’re a fan of creamy ice cream, tangy sorbet, or smooth gelato, having an ice cream maker at home allows you to experiment with flavours and ingredients, creating customised desserts that suit your taste perfectly. Gone are the days of settling for store-bought options that may contain artificial additives or preservatives. With a home ice cream maker, you can enjoy the freshness and quality of homemade frozen treats while exploring endless flavour combinations.

We have highlighted key features to look for, from capacity and ease of use to the types of freezing mechanisms. We’ll also provide insights on the benefits of owning an ice cream maker, such as the fun of creating unique flavours tailored to your preferences. Whether you’re hosting a party or just want to enjoy a sweet treat after dinner, our guide will help you choose the best ice cream maker for your home, ensuring that every scoop is a delight.

2024’s Top Ice Cream Makers Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, $279.95, Amazon (here’s why) Davis & Waddell Electric Ice Cream Maker, $74.95, Amazon (here’s why) Cuisinart Cool Scoops Plus Frozen Dessert Maker, $199, Amazon (here’s why)

The Best Ice Cream Makers 2024

01 Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker $279.95 (usually $299) at Amazon The Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker transforms ingredients into delightful frozen treats with ease. Whether you’re craving rich gelato, creamy ice cream, or a refreshing sorbet, this innovative machine delivers it all. With its powerful motor and seven one-touch programmes, the CREAMi ensures a smooth, consistent texture every time. Simply prep, freeze, and churn to create your favourite flavours at home. Its compact design fits seamlessly into any kitchen, while the easy-to-clean parts make post-dessert tidying a breeze. Indulge in a variety of customisable creations with the Ninja CREAMi – your gateway to homemade, gourmet desserts. Key features: Seven one-touch programmes

Powerful motor

Customisable creations

Compact design

Easy to clean Also available at: $299 from Ninja Kitchen Australia

$299 from The Good Guys

$321 (usually $429) from MYER Shop now 02 Davis & Waddell Electric Ice Cream Maker $74.95 (usually $119.95) at Amazon If you haven’t tried homemade ice cream yet, you’re in for a surprise! This compact appliance allows you to whip up ice cream right on your kitchen counter. Unlike store-bought options, you have full control over the ingredients, choosing only the freshest and most natural for a truly creamy texture and exquisite taste. Using it is a breeze. Simply freeze the 1.5-litre bowl for 8 hours, add your ingredients, and with a quick flick of a switch, the churning begins. In just 15-30 minutes, your frozen treat is ready. The transparent lid lets you monitor progress, and the handy chute makes serving a cinch. Recipes are included, or invent your own unique creations. Key features: Durable construction

Compact design

Perfect for making homemade ice cream

Includes an instruction leaflet Also available at: $74.95 (usually $129.95) from Kitchen Warehouse

$96.30 from BIG W

$99.95 from Woolworths Shop now 03 Cuisinart Cool Scoops Plus Frozen Dessert Maker $199 at Amazon Create delightful frozen treats with ease using this efficient ice cream maker. The automatic mixing paddle churns your mixture into ice cream, gelato, or frozen yoghurt in just minutes. Its compact design ensures easy storage, with convenient cord storage to keep your kitchen tidy. The mix-in opening allows you to add ingredients like shaved chocolate, nuts, or fresh fruits during the churning process, letting you explore endless flavour combinations. The see-through lid provides a clear view as your creations come to life. Featuring a double-insulated 2.0-litre freezer bowl and sleek stainless steel housing, this appliance is both stylish and practical. Key features: Automatic mixing paddle churns ice cream, gelato, or frozen yoghurt in minutes

Compact and efficient design with easy cord storage

Mix-in opening for adding ingredients during churning for endless flavour combinations

See-through lid lets you watch your creations come to life

Double-insulated 2.0-litre freezer bowl Also available at: $175.95 (usually $229 ) from Kitchen Warehouse

) $209.99 from Catch.com.au Shop Now 04 Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker Machine $83.51 at Amazon Seizing the moment for a sweet treat has never been easier. Simply fill the freezer bowl with your chosen ice cream mix, and watch the magic unfold. In no time, you’ll have a bowl full of homemade ice cream, sorbet, gelato, or frozen yoghurt. With a capacity of 1.4 litres, this machine creates approximately 500ml of ice cream, allowing room for the mixture to expand as it churns. The removable components make cleaning a breeze, and the lid with a refill opening ensures easy ingredient additions. Enjoy soft scoop ice cream in any flavour, or freeze for a firmer texture. Ready in just 20 minutes. Key features: Winner of The Independent Indy Best Buy 2023 for best soft serve ice cream

Makes ice cream in 20 minutes

Easy to operate

Simple to assemble and clean

2-year satisfaction guarantee Shop Now

05 Giles & Posner Ice Cream Maker $68.27 at Amazon Create delicious homemade frozen desserts in minutes with this Ice Cream Maker, ideal for refreshing sorbets, frozen yoghurts, and creamy ice cream. Simply freeze the 0.5L quick-freeze bowl overnight, add your favourite ingredients, and churn for up to 30 minutes to achieve the perfect texture. This compact electric machine, featuring 7.3-9.5W power, operates quietly, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Its stylish pastel blue design adds a charming touch to summer parties and family gatherings. Whether you’re hosting a celebration or just indulging in a sweet treat, this Ice Cream Maker delivers delightful results every time. Key Features: Make velvety ice cream

Prepare homemade desserts in minutes

Simple to use with a one-touch on/off switch

Features a stylish pastel design

Environmentally conscious SHOP NOW

Is it worth buying an ice cream maker?

Whether it’s worth buying an ice cream maker depends on your needs and preferences. If you enjoy experimenting with flavours and making fresh, customised ice cream, it can be a great investment. Homemade ice cream allows you to use natural ingredients, avoid preservatives, and tailor the sweetness to your taste.

It’s also fun for family activities and gatherings. However, if you rarely make ice cream or prefer convenience, you might find store-bought options sufficient. Consider the space it will take up and the time required for preparation. If these factors align with your lifestyle, an ice cream maker can be a worthwhile addition to your kitchen.

