The 15 Best Inspirational Quotes About Life

The best life quotes have words of wisdom for every situation, and they can bring us closer to getting in touch with our higher selves. If you’re looking for some happy life quotes to cheer you up, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re looking for something cute, funny, or enlightening – we’ve compiled the most insightful sayings to help you look on the bright side of life!

15. “There’s a humorous side to every situation. The challenge is to find it.” - George Carlin

Stand-up comedian George Carlin had lots of funny quotes about life during his routines, but he was also incredibly wise. He reminds us to look for the comedy in every tragedy and live life with a sense of humour!

14. “My experience of life is that it is not divided up into genres; it’s a horrifying, romantic, tragic, comical, science-fiction cowboy detective novel. You know, with a bit of pornography if you’re lucky.” - Alan Moore

English writer, philosopher, and magician Alan Moore has taught us valuable life lessons with his classic comics Watchmen and V For Vendetta. Every experience gives you the chance to write an interesting story: the more plot twists, the better!

13. “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?” - Ru Paul

We all love our friends and family, but why not use ‘I love you’ quotes to appreciate yourself? The glamazon drag queen Ru Paul is a shining example of what it means to embrace your true colours and share them with the world!

12. “Live your life like you’re the hero in your movie.” - Joe Rogan

Comedian, commentator, and host Joe Rogan has encouraged us to face our fears since his Fear Factor days, which makes him a great motivator. The next time you feel like giving up, tell yourself that you’ve got the leading role in your blockbuster film!

11. “Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take but by the moments that take your breath away.” - Maya Angelou

Maya was a phenomenal woman who inspired feminists all over the world to empower themselves from within. With this quote, she tells us that life isn’t about living as long as you can – it’s about cherishing each passing moment as it unfolds.

10. “Life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them.” - Jim Carrey

Actor, comedian, and artist Jim Carrey has shown us that the road to success is full of disappointment and disillusion. But he firmly believes that it’s better to take chances and fail than to never take risks at all, and we couldn’t agree more.

9. “Experience is not what happens to a man; it is what a man does with what happens to him.” - Aldous Huxley

English writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley wrote The Doors of Perception and Brave New World, exploring the concept of how we perceive reality. All experiences are tools, but the art lies in how we use them to grow wiser.

8. “When you arise in the morning, think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love.” - Marcus Aurelius

Ancient Greek emperor and renowned Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius was the author of Meditations, a popular book containing a collection of daily exercises in willpower to help you feel grateful for each waking moment.

7. “The primary cause of unhappiness is never the situation but your thoughts about it.” - Eckhart Tolle

German spiritual teacher and writer Eckhart Tolle used to be depressed and suicidal until he had a life-changing epiphany: the thinker is not the thought. We can always separate ourselves from what goes on in our heads when we take a step back and observe.

6. “Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.” - Lao Tzu

Some of the best quotes about change come from the ancient Chinese author of the Tao Te Ching, also called The Middle Way. His philosophy about Taoism reminds us to take the path of least resistance so we can maintain balance and flow with the universe.

5. “Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles. Dream the impossible dream and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up.” - Terence McKenna

Psychedelic revolutionary, writer, and speaker Terence McKenna believed in nature’s best qualities. He wrote Food Of The Gods and True Hallucinations, taking a leap of faith into the unknown world of exploring consciousness.

4. “You are loved just for being who you are, just for existing. You don’t have to do anything to earn it.” - Ram Dass

Richard Alpert, famously known as Ram Dass, went from being a psychologist to a spiritual teacher when he lived with his guru Maharaji in India. There, he learned that life is love, and love is life, no matter your shortcomings, and he emphasises this in his book Be Here Now.

3. “This is the real secret of life – to be completely engaged with what you are doing in the here and now. And instead of calling it work, realise it is play.” - Alan Watts

Alan W. Watts was an English scholar and philosopher that authored The Book and The Way of Zen, among other literary pieces on Eastern mysticism and Zen Buddhism. His lectures on life and the universe teach us how to see the world through playful eyes.

2. “You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” - Buddha

Gautama Buddha was a wise sage that inspired the movement of Buddhism. With his spiritual insights and philosophies, Buddha reminds us to love ourselves first, because compassion for others starts by being kind to ourselves.

1. “Happiness is here and now.” - Thich Nhat Hanh

This is one of the most memorable short quotes about life, and it comes from the Vietnamese Buddhist monk, peace activist, and Zen master Thich. He’s authored plenty of books on mindfulness and meditation, but this simple line captures the essence of his teachings.

Love Life

When life gets you down, it helps to think we can always find the solution within ourselves. The next time you’re feeling sad, we hope that these positive life quotes remind you that you’re more powerful than you think you are!

