“I would like to return back [to] Australia for sure,” Cody told the paper. When asked if he would have kids in Australia, he answered: “Absolutely yes.”

Despite being blindsided by his ex’s rush to move on with Cody, Liam, 30, is desperate to make things work with Gabriella and prove to Miley he is happy too. While he has always valued privacy and kept things low-key, seeing Miley ham it up for the cameras in very public PDAs with Cody has changed his behaviour, sources say.

“Liam has always preferred to keep his personal life private, especially when it comes to his relationships, but Gabriella has helped bring out another side of Liam and she’s not like anyone he’s known before,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Liam and Gabriella started dating only four months after he filed for divorce from Miley.

