LG Electronics Australia have officially kicked off their 2023 Black Friday sales, helping us all to SAVE BIG across TVs, audio and home appliances.

We're here to help you snag the best deal possible this Black Friday...

LG Australia's sales will run from November 20 to November 29, with select home appliance discounts available for one day only on November 24.

WATCH NOW: Why choosing clever appliances will changes the way you live. Article continues after video.km