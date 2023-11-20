What stores are having Black Friday sales?
It's safe to say most of our favourite stores hold some sort of sale around Black Friday...
It's the perfect time to tick some items of your wish list.
LG Electronics Black Friday sales 2023
LG Australia will have sales running across November 20 to November 29... here's what you can get a bargain on this year:
- Up to 40 per cent off the LG OLED TV range.
- LG G3 65 inch evo TV with Self Lit OLED Pixels, $3,699 down from $5,299.
- LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV Self Lit OLED Pixels, $2,999 down from $4,299.
- Up to 40 per cent off across the full LG TV range.
- Up to 50 per cent off on LG soundbars.
- LG Sound Bar S95QR, $999 down from $1,999.
- LG SN4, 300W, 2.1ch Sound Bar, $199 down from $349.
- 30 per cent off across the LG earbuds range.
- LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds, $279 down from $399.
- LG TONE Free FN4 Wireless Earbuds, $99 down from $149.
- Up to 35 per cent off UltraGear, UltraFine and UltraWide gaming monitors.
This isn't it! For one day only, on the official Black Friday, November 24, LG Australia will have some SUPER special deals:
- Up to 50 per cent off the LG CordZero A9N-Solo handstick vacuum.
- Up to 35 per cent off on the LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer (DVH5-08W).
- 30 per cent off on LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer (DVH5-08W) and 9kg Front Load Washing Machine (WV5-1409W) when purchased together.
