Who Is David Bowie?

David Robert Jones, aka David Bowie, is known as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. With over 140 million albums sold around the world, his visual style and daring theatrics as alter-ego Ziggy Stardust are credited with changing pop music forever. He experimented with different genres such as glam rock, a style he called ‘plastic soul’ and industrial rock.

David Bowie, Lexi's dad Getty

He’s best known for the songs Rebel Rebel, Space Oddity, and Heroes, but David Bowie has also acted in movies like Labyrinth and The Prestige. While his musical experiments have alienated listeners from time to time, the critics almost universally praise his albums, most notably Blackstar, which he released shortly before his death from liver cancer in 2016.

David Bowie’s children are Lexi Jones and Duncan Jones. Lexi is his daughter with Iman, and Duncan is his son from his first marriage to Angie Barnett.

Who Is Iman?

Born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid, Iman was born to a diplomat and gynecologist in Somalia, and was discovered by an American photographer while she was studying political science at the University of Nairobi. She soon moved to American to start modelling and quickly became a muse for Calvin Klein, Versace, and Halston.

David Bowie's wife, Iman Getty

After modelling for over twenty years, Iman started her own cosmetics line in 1994 to create shades that women found hard to find. She’s been married thrice – first, to hotelier Hassan when she was 18, which ended when she moved to the US. Her second marriage was to basketball player Spencer Haywood. She gave birth to their daughter Zulekha Haywood in 1978, but the marriage ended in 1987.

Iman married David Bowie in 1992, and when he passed away in 2016, she vowed never to remarry. The fashion icon is currently devoting her time to running Iman Cosmetics and giving back to charities.

Who Is Alexandria Jones?

Alexandria Zahra Jones was born on August 15, 2000. Iman was 45 and David was 53 when Alexandria was born. The 19-year-old finished high school in the US in 2018, and is wrapping up the gap year she took to focus on her art. Lexi’s personal Instagram account, @_p0odle_, has over 50,000 followers, all of whom were quick to point out that she has the stunning looks of both her parents.

She also has an account devoted to her art and collabs, @lexijart. Previously called Unsettling Art, she’s slowly rolling out select items with her art on a Depop account.

Iman Is Very Protective Of Their Daughter

Being Alexandra Bowie was bound to open many doors, but Lexi’s mum has refused to pull the strings or accept deals like many other celebrity parents. Iman warned her own daughter to stay out of the spotlight and treasure her privacy. Iman is a veteran of the fashion industry and used to the scrutiny she experienced as David Bowie’s wife.

“She says I am overprotective,” the supermodel admitted. “But I told her, this can all wait, it isn’t going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this.”

We’re Expecting Great Things From The Artsy Teen

Lexi may be keeping a low profile for now, but with her talent and stunning good looks, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her grace the cover of magazines in a few years! Her art shows she’s definitely taking after her parents, and hopefully she starts rolling out more pieces for the public. Check out her social media accounts to see her style for yourself!

