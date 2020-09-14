Kate Winslet is Leo DiCaprio's "one that got away." Getty

Kate, 44, and Leo, 45, first met 24 years ago on the set of Titanic in 1996. They had an instant connection, with Leo saying, “our chemistry naturally happened on screen”. He’s also described them as “one single mechanism that functions perfectly together”.

While Kate confirms that she and Leo are “very, very close”, she’s always insisted their relationship never veered into romantic territory.

“It’s always been ‘wrong place, wrong time’ for them,” explains the source.

“However, I think they both kind of pretend it’s all friendly and she plays this excited but matronly role with him, but they both know how he feels.”

Kate is currently riding out the global pandemic at her home in the English countryside with third husband, Edward Abel Smith, and her three kids.

However she’s set to return to the US in a few weeks to resume filming the HBO limited series, Mare of Easttown. Our source says Leo is hoping they can schedule in a much-needed catch-up when she’s there.

“They’ve been FaceTiming a lot lately, but he’d much rather see her in person,” continues the pal. “They have a special connection that he’ll never have with anyone else.”

As for Leo’s relationship with Camila, 23, a separate source says they’re on shaky ground.

In fact, the Oscar winner has effectively told Camila that he wants them to take a break when he relocates to Oklahoma shortly to start filming his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, with Robert De Niro.

“Leonardo has got lines to memorise, a massive production to keep on track and a diet to maintain,” explains the insider. “Camila just doesn’t fit into that equation, so he doesn’t want her visiting.”

