-
Home
-
TV
LEGO Masters stars’ shock medical conditions rock show
They credit the show with saving their lives.
This season of LEGO Masters Australia has been crediting with saving the lives of two if its contestants.
WATCH: LEGO Masters Australia back for Season 2 with Hamish Blake
Annie O'Reilly and Tim Jones have both battled serious health issues, and in separate interviews this week, they revealed LEGO gave them a much-needed escape.
Speaking to a local publication on Monday, Annie, 30, revealed she contracted a "rare brain infection" when she was just 15.
She spent the next three years in and out of hospital as she suffered "intense seizures" and "severe memory loss".
Team mates Annie and Runa.
Channel 9
She was told she was unlikely to live beyond her 18th birthday, and was left feeling "isolated and alone."
However, she said said she found comfort in LEGO, spending her spare time building things while in bed.
"It was the one thing that kept me going when I couldn't read or write anymore," she revealed.
"I could click bricks from my bed when it was too hard to walk, and the instructions were simple and easy to follow after the brain injury. It was my rehab."
Tim and wife Dannii.
Channel 9
Tim, 25, also said LEGO brought him some happiness after he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in 2014 and potentially given three weeks to live.
"At the age of 19, nobody really comprehends the fact their life could be over," he told a local publication on Monday.
Hosts Hamish Blake and Brickman are back for season two.
Channel 9