Team mates Annie and Runa. Channel 9

She was told she was unlikely to live beyond her 18th birthday, and was left feeling "isolated and alone."

However, she said said she found comfort in LEGO, spending her spare time building things while in bed.

"It was the one thing that kept me going when I couldn't read or write anymore," she revealed.

"I could click bricks from my bed when it was too hard to walk, and the instructions were simple and easy to follow after the brain injury. It was my rehab."

Tim and wife Dannii. Channel 9

Tim, 25, also said LEGO brought him some happiness after he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in 2014 and potentially given three weeks to live.

"At the age of 19, nobody really comprehends the fact their life could be over," he told a local publication on Monday.