Lauren achieved a Christmas miracle - everyone looking at the camera at once! Supplied

OH, CHRISTMAS TREE!

I like to make putting our tree up on December 1 a family affair.

Everyone has to be home and we blast carols and decorate our tree with a mixture of ornaments we’ve gathered over the years.

We also make new ones every year, and often end up with a Christmas wreath on every door!

My mum also started a tradition of taking the kids shopping so they can choose something special to place on the tree. They’re always so excited to show me.

It’s lucky I don’t have my heart set on a colour coordinated perfectly styled tree!

Since losing dad Bert in 2021, Lauren and her family have focused on making happy memories. Supplied

PICTURE PERFECT

Our Santa photo is also important to us.

Matt and I started having them when we first had Sam, and we’ve continued the tradition every year.

We’ve added so many people to the photo over the years – it’s so beautiful to look back and see how much our family has grown.

THE SEASON OF SURPRISES

Traditions are so important but I also think changing things around can be a good thing.

When someone is suddenly missing from the family it can feel wrong to do the same thing with them not there.

We were all missing my dad last year, so we celebrated Christmas away and it was the change we needed.

This year we’re trying something different again and it helps to keep it exciting and new.

We’re enjoying memories of past years but also making some wonderful new ones.

