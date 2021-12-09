Lauren posted this family snap with her tribute Instagram

Her touching homage powerfully impacted her followers, among them Antony Callea, who sang The Prayer at Bert's funeral and commented, "There's SO MUCH 𝑳𝑶𝑽𝑬 in that one photo 💕."

A tableau of similar sentiments followed, with one fan writing: "I am positive that he knew. You kept giving him the grandchildren that he adored. ❤️," and another sharing, "In this pic you can see just how proud your Dad is of you and your beautiful family ♥️♥️♥️."

In late November, Lauren's mother, Patti Newton, took to social media for the first time since losing her husband to pay tribute to him by sharing a photo from their wedding day, and the snap showed them gazing at one another.

"My darling Alb I will miss you forever." Instagram

"My darling Alb I will miss you forever. My heart is broken," she penned in the caption.

The sad news of Bert's passing rocked the nation and left a sizable dent in the Newton family after it was confirmed on October 30.

The beloved star had his leg amputated earlier this year following complications from an infected toe, where Patti later revealed that it was a difficult road to recovery for Bert.

"When you have a leg amputated, you have to be on a lot of painkillers, and Bert had had, just this year alone, he's had eight procedures, which all involved anaesthetics, and that affects you pretty badly," she previously told Daily Mail Australia.

Addressing Bert's cause of death, Patti said: "Your whole system and just everything closes down really. That was all."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.