"I will never ever get over this.' Instagram

"I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it," Lauren continued, adding, "She is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar... I am broken 💔 I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet."

The star went on to ask photographers for privacy as they made arrangements for the baby's funeral.

"I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live every day with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much," she concluded.

The raw post sparked a slew of messages from fans and fellow TOWIE cast members, including Danielle Armstrong and Amy Childs.

Lauren regularly showed off her baby bump to fans throughout her pregnancy. Instagram

Danielle wrote: "Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope your get the respect and privacy you need to grieve xxxx."