Laura 'regrets' going on The Bachelor, where she starred on the 2021 season. Ten

What it was like in the mansion

Before she even stepped foot on the red carpet, Laura was already going “crazy”, where she claims that all the girls had to isolate in a hotel room, without their phones, and weren’t allowed to leave.

“You have no clock in there, you have no perception of the time, you have no TV, you have no radio - nothing. You have no phone. It was just the worst three days ever,” she says.

But things would only go downhill from there for Laura, where after she finally made it inside the mansion, she describes those first few days as “the worst thing I've ever experienced”.

“It was my third night in a row of not having slept and I was crying, I was bawling my eyes out to the producers, and I was shaking… and I was like 'I need a sleeping tablet like please God give me a sleeping tablet I can't fall asleep' and I was so upset,” she says.

Laura 'broke down' multiple times in the mansion. Ten

She claims that the producers “just kind of dismissed it as like 'well this happens every year’.”

“They just didn't care, plain and simple they did not care,” she claims of the producers, and adds that she had multiple instances where she broke down, and even tried to leave during a cocktail party.

“I went upstairs to try and pack my bags and said, 'I want to get out of here, I want to get out of here, you people are all horrible, you've broken me, well done you win, I'm going to go home' and the producers came in and convinced me to stay,” she says.

“I just felt so trapped because it was kind of this implication that if you walked out of there, you were going to get a bad edit because it doesn't look good when girls walk out.”

Jimmy chose Holly as his winner at the end of the season. Ten

What Holly was like

In the season finale, we saw Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson choose Holly as his winner, but Laura claims that she and the other girls had multiple “run ins” with Holly and that they were surprised by how she was portrayed on the show.

“We really thought she was going to be the villain because everyone had a problem with her so it was just so hard to watch,” Laura says.

Laura claims that “everyone had issues” with comments that Holly had allegedly made under the guise of a “dry sense of humour”, which rubbed people the wrong way.

“If you're having these run ins with multiple women who are taking offence to what you're saying, many of whom are also have a really dry, sarcastic sense of humour such as myself, perhaps you're not funny, perhaps you're actually mean,” Laura says.

She also alleges that Holly had thrown her “under the bus” multiple times, and that she'd been talking about Laura behind her back and had made “little comments that were definitely designed to upset me”.

New Idea has reached out to Holly Kingston for comment.

“We weren't naive to the fact that we were all going to be cast a role and a character." Ten

What the other girls were like

Laura also says that while Stephanie Lynch received the “villain edit”, after a certain situation involving the c-word, she wasn’t the only one who felt that way towards Holly.

“Poor Steph who constantly was like 'Holly sucks, Holly's the c-word' ended up getting this really bad rap because no one could see that we were all saying the same thing and feeling the same way,” she says.

“We weren't naive to the fact that we were all going to be cast a role and a character and we were all very, very much under the assumption that Holly was not going to be a nice person because to us that made sense because she wasn’t, and it would be very easy to villainise Holly because that's who she was.”

Jay Lal was also portrayed in unflattering light towards the end of the series, but Laura says that Jay is the “loveliest person I've ever met” and none of the girls had an issue with her.

“She got the bad edit, she got the 'oh I want to be famous' edit which is the biggest load of crap… I just thought that was really funny, that whole storyline because all of us watching were like 'that is not Jay, that is so not Jay' and it's a shame.”

As for Brooke Cleal, Laura says she’s also someone who she feels wasn’t accurately portrayed on the show, where she was given the “stage-five clinger edit”.

“I feel bad for Brooke because Brooke came off so much more unhinged than she is like of course she said all those weird little quirky things but when you put it all together of course she's going to look like a clinger.”

“I think the vast majority of us regret the experience." Ten

The social media contract

Unlike previous seasons, Laura says that the women had to give up control over their Instagram pages while the show was on air, and that they were given this new contract when they were already two weeks into being in the mansion.

“They came in with this new contract and sat us all down and explained it to us which was essentially 'we will be taking your passwords, we will be taking control of your Instagram from the day that you're announced',” she explains.

She also claims that as part of the contract, they weren't given control of their Instagram until two weeks after they were eliminated.

“They'd turn off our messages, turn off our comments, so this whole thing was meant to be an anti-bullying thing - it was to prevent us from getting trolled, that's what they argued,” she says.

With the season all done and dusted, Laura has since moved on and is even dating a new man, and says she has nothing against Holly, and that her biggest regret is not having gone on a show like The Block.

New Idea has reached out to Channel Ten and Warner Bros for comment.