Larry Emdur (pictured with wife Sylvie) has revealed the details of a shock encounter with an intruder while on holiday, which left the television presenter speechless. Getty

“Seriously buddy??? There’s absolutely nowhere else for you to do a poo ? You gotta do THAT on my doorstep ??” Larry captioned a video of the offending critter.

In the shock footage, the mischievous marsupial unashamedly potters around the TV presenter’s patio before proceeding to leave a very personal calling card.

Enthusiastic fans couldn’t help but see the funny side of the unexpected visit, with many taking to the social platform to comment on the wombat.

“At least he didn't leave it in a paper bag and set it alight,” one person wrote.

“Apparently Larry your doorstep was the perfect place to do a poo,” another person added.

A third person simply stated: “S**t happens.”

Larry’s up close and personal encounter comes after the news he will take on the role of host of game show The Chase, replacing Andrew O'Keefe.

The move will see the TV veteran return to his game show roots after hosting The Morning Show for 13 years – a role he will continue to deliver in addition to The Chase.

Larry, who is regarded as one of Australia’s most likeable TV personalities, has previously credited his wife Sylvia for supporting him throughout his career.

Sylvie and Larry met while she was working as a flight attendant in the ‘90s.

Speaking to body+soul, Larry said he promised Sylvie when they were newlyweds that he would never let the uncertainty of the media industry affect their relationship or financial security.