One person wrote: "It's quarantine, not an extension to your luxury holiday. Less complaining would be appreciated, we are all making sacrifices and doing it tough."

A second added: "Seriously? So maybe she should have come home earlier. I have no sympathy - there was no guarantee of five-star accommodation. You take what you get and just because she's your mum doesn't mean she is entitled to five-star service."

Lara Worthington (née Bingle) has taken to social media to slam her mother's hotel accommodation while in quarantine. Instagram

Lara Worthington (née Bingle) says her mother is showing symptoms of coronavirus. Getty

A third chimed in: "Five star or not is absolutely besides the point; spare a thought for those worse off (and there plenty)."

Lara's mother has also taken to social media to complain about the hotel, sharing a snap of dirty towels on her personal Instagram account.

Sharon also took to Instagram to share photos of her hotel room. Instagram

From midnight on Saturday, all international arrivals were placed into 14 days of forced isolation at government-mandated facilities.