Kyly and Bec were excited to give their second dance a whirl.

Sharing one behind the scenes video of the pair, who were dressed in 1940's and 1960's-esque attire, Bec tells the camera: "We've both gone back in time."

Kyly chimed in: "Two completely different era's, two completely different outfits... wish us luck!"

Bec was quick to repost the clip to her own Instagram story, writing, "I miss you @kylyclarke."

Kyly replied to the comment, writing, "Love this girl so much."

In another clip on Instagram story, Kyly proved who she's gunning for to win the competition (if it's not her, that is).

Filming her television which was airing Bec's jive, Kyly yells at the screen, "Go Bec!" before whooping then adding, "Go sis".

The pair have shared a long friendship - having known each other since their childhood.

Earlier this month, Kyly shared a beautiful tribute for her friend: "Miss you so much already @bechewitt23 known this beautiful girl since she was around eight years old.. absolutely adore our friendship, you're like a sister to me, can't wait to have you back on Sydney ground."

She added: "Getting to share the dancefloor with you again was an unbelievable feeling."

