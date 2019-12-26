WATCH: Kylie Minogue stuns as new face of Tourism Australia campaign
WOW!
Kylie Minogue is the stunning new face of Tourism Australia’s new ad campaign.
The singer and actress has joined fellow Aussies including comedian Adam Hills, cricketer Shane Warne and swimmer Ian Thorpe, in a bid to lure Brits to the land Down Under.
The 51-year-old reprised her role as Charlene Robinson from Neighbours in the $15 million campaign.
The clip starts with Kylie dressed up as the Queen in her living room at Sandringham, before panning out to reveal she is actually in Melbourne suburb, Sandringham.
Adam then comes into frame as the songstress shows off her incredible figure in a red swimsuit.
Tourism Australia
Tennis ace Ash Barty is then seen playing at the Rod Laver arena, along with clips of Aussie Rules football and cricket.
Kylie then dons a traditional Akubra hat as she is seen in Uluru with mates.
"It was a no-brainer, really," Minogue revealed.
The songstress shows off her incredible figure in a red swimsuit.
Tourism Australia
"I feel like I'm part of Tourism Australia already because I'm such a proud Australian and I talk about it all around the world.
"I think it wouldn't have been realistic or genuine without that [Brexit] element, so we tried to give you guys a laugh and remind you that Australia is far away, but it's very inviting and worth it when you get there."
More than 700,000 Brits have spent $3.4 billion in Australia in 12 months.