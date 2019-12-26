The 51-year-old reprised her role as Charlene Robinson from Neighbours in the $15 million campaign. Tourism Australia

Tennis ace Ash Barty is then seen playing at the Rod Laver arena, along with clips of Aussie Rules football and cricket.



Kylie then dons a traditional Akubra hat as she is seen in Uluru with mates.



"It was a no-brainer, really," Minogue revealed.

The songstress shows off her incredible figure in a red swimsuit. Tourism Australia

"I feel like I'm part of Tourism Australia already because I'm such a proud Australian and I talk about it all around the world.



"I think it wouldn't have been realistic or genuine without that [Brexit] element, so we tried to give you guys a laugh and remind you that Australia is far away, but it's very inviting and worth it when you get there."



More than 700,000 Brits have spent $3.4 billion in Australia in 12 months.