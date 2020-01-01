Rumour has it that Kylie Minogue’s boyfriend of nearly two years, GQ creative director Paul Solomons, is on the brink of proposing. Getty

“Love this guy!' Kylie captioned the photo, which showed the songstress and her beau enjoying a leisurely boat ride on the ocean.

Using a love heart emoji to construct her message, the Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer added a pair of male and female emojis, which appeared to be holding hands.

Kylie has been dating Paul for more than a year, and so far, she hasn’t done anything to shake off the rumours about them getting serious and even walking down the aisle together.

Her most recent message came on Tuesday, when the 51-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a gushing tribute ahead of their New Year’s Eve festivities. Instagram

She also seemingly professed her love for her beau while speaking to the Daily Mirror in June.

“Who says you can't be soppy and romantic later in life? Particularly when you find a good and true love,” Kylie told the publication.

She added: “I feel even more thankful and lucky that I have this in my life now... I'm really being taken care of.”

While the pop princess is yet to confirm or deny the whispers, she is seemingly fuelling speculation by regularly posting loved-up tributes to her beau on social media. Getty

Kylie’s gushing post comes after a source close to the star recently claimed that Paul was on the brink of proposing.

Speaking to New Idea, the insider claimed: “Paul has splashed out on an emerald Cartier ring.”

“He’ll pop the question in Australia as they prepare to spend the holiday with her family in Melbourne,” the source said.