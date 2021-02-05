Kylie Minogue (left) is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend, British GQ magazine's Creative Director, Paul Solomons (right). Getty

Now, in as much confirmation as we can only hope to get (other than from the happy couple themselves) Paul's stepmother has affirmed the news.

Speaking to the MailOnline Gloria revealed she was overjoyed.

"She's very nice, I'm thrilled they're engaged," Gloria told the British publication.

However, that small confirmation is all the detail we're getting on the matter, for now.

Kylie's rumoured engagement was reportedly revealed by singer and actress Billie Piper, who let it slip. Getty

"It's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

Despite Gloria confirming the news, a representative of Kylie's denied the engagement to the publication.

The 52-year-old singer met the Welshman, 46, in 2018 through mutual friends.

Keeping the new romance relatively low-key at first Kylie then confirmed the news she and Paul were an item in July that year.

Kylie shared a loved up snap embracing Paul while on a vacation in New York. Instagram

While appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show in November 2018, Kylie also confessed she was surprised she had found love again.

"It's going great, it's fabulous. Just when you think that 'will it ever happen?' and it came and surprised me," she told the host.

Just a year earlier Kylie had called off her engagement to Aussie fiance Joshua Sasse.

