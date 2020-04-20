Shock jock Kyle Sandilands broke ties with his friend and manager Andrew Hawkins last year, and lawyers were involved to split their assets and investments.

The pals were once so close-knit that they worked, played and travelled together, and at times they even shared shared a house.

Sandilands once admitted to having courted Hawkins to come on board as his manager: “I thought, ‘how do I get this guy? I woo him. I romance him, bachelor-style.’ ”

However, according to The Daily Telegraph, when their split was finalised, assets were split equally and each banked a share of profits made during their 15 year professional relationship.