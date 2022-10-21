Alan Jones was a guest this morning on The Kyle and Jackie O show and the three were talking about cars and restaurants when the show was suddenly "dumped" from the air. Getty

At this point, Kyle and Jackie finally returned to the air and semi-explained what had happened.

“We are back, everyone. You would have heard the show got dumped when Alan Jones was on as our special guest,” Kyle said.

“We were going into weird territory, comparing cars and homes, probably a bit… I was having fun with him. Then the show got dumped by the censor.”

“The censor’s job here at the show is to, if someone drops the F-bomb or the C-bomb or says anything that might land someone in legal trouble, she bleeps it out,” Kyle clarified.

Jackie then chimed in and said that bleeps are “fine” but a dump is a “different story altogether”.

The duo then explained that what we hear on the air is 30 seconds behind real time so it’s understandable for listeners to be confused as to why the show was suddenly ‘dumped’.

“So you’re probably hearing something getting dumped thinking, ‘They weren't saying anything [that bad]’, but it was what happened after that, the dumped part,” Jackie divulged.

Kyle then added, “And it wasn’t a big deal as far as I’m concerned, but there is an internal,” before he was bleeped by the censor.

Kyle and Jackie O ended their show early this morning because they were confused and frustrated about part of their Alan Jones interview getting "dumped" by the censor. Getty

When the bleeps ended, Jackie says she was “confused” about why they were dumped and said there must have been some “miscommunication,” before she was bleeped as well.

After this bleep, Kyle said, “I’ve spoken quickly to my lawyer because this is a very big situation.”

“The communication, when it breaks down internally, anything can happen. So it's too dangerous for me. My lawyer said, ‘Pull yourself off the air until everyone’s singing from the same hymn book’.”

Then after a few last words about how “communication is key in these situations,” from Jackie, the duo said they were going home and ended the show early.

A spokesperson for KIISFM told 7news that, “Kyle was upset about a segment that was dumped this morning and decided to give himself and the team an early mark. The guys are back Monday from 6am.”

As to what either Kyle, Jackie or their guest, Alan, said that would’ve earnt a dump… our guess is as good as yours. Stay tuned.