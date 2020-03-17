Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson have questioned whether they have exposed themselves to coronavirus after interviewing Richard Wilkin’s son Christian last week. Instagram/KIIS FM

After noticing his co-host grimacing, Kyle asked: “What's that? Are you over there eating?”

While taking deep breaths, Jackie replied: “Yeah, I’m got an omelette… with chilli!”

Kyle added: “I thought you were starting to corona out on me then for a second.”

Jackie then replied: “Oh, like heavy breathing?” before laughing with her co-host.

Kyle and Jackie raised their concerns after she momentarily appeared breathless after eating some chilli while on air. Instagram/KIIS FM

Later in the segment, the pair seemingly raised their concerns about whether they had been exposed to the virus when they met with Christian Wilkins last week.

“If Christian Wilkins tests positive, you and I might have it,” Jackie began.

Kyle chimed in: “Because he came in last week.”

WATCH: Kyle & Jackie O fear they have the coronavirus after chat with Christian Wilkins

Jackie then referred to a photo of herself and Christian, where her nervous-looking face suggests she may have subconsciously known she was at risk at the time of the snap.

“It's almost like I'm psychic. The look on my face is, ‘oh no, I'm going to get coronavirus’. You should see my face,” Jackie quipped.

“You can tell you’re thinking ‘I’m going to get the coronavirus’… that look says that,” Kyle added.