Just three weeks after the birth of his granddaughter Florence, Sunrise host David 'Kochie' Koch has welcomed another addition to the mix following the arrival of his eighth grandchild, Catalina.

An excited Kochie took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the news, introducing the newborn to his followers via an adorable close-up shot of the sleeping bub.

"Welcome to the family Catalina May Koch; 3.7kg 51cm grandchild #8; Port Adelaide Member #1202182; Foundation @pafc AFLW member. First child for @aj.koch and @carfloresc. Our little Mexican burrito has arrived. Congratulations to Pepe and Laura on their first grandchild.



"Our cultural diversity is one of the things I love about our country. It has so enriched my family. P.S if you’re thinking “hasn’t he just had a new grandchild” you’re right. Florence was born 3 weeks ago.. it is going to be so much fun watching these two cousins grow together."