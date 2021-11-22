Quick to comment their congratulations to the grandfather was fellow breakfast show host, Kylie Gillies who penned: "How beautiful ❤️ congratulations fam. Xz."
Natalie Barr similarly voiced her support, writing: "So gorgeous. Huge congrats to Carolina and AJ and the whole fam. 💕."
Kochie also documented the touching moment when his two youngest granddaughters met for the first time, while at the same time hinting towards an upcoming family reunion.
Sharing a photo holding baby Catalina while the newborn's other grandmother, Laura, held Florence, Kochie gushed about the two bubs in a sweet caption.
"When Cali met Florrie. How blessed we are to have two little granddaughters born within 3 weeks of each other.
"Watching these cousins grow is going to be fun. Great to have Cali home… and to top of a great day her other grandparents, Pepe and Laura from Guadalajara, received their visa to come for Christmas."
The Sunrise host announced the arrival of Florence on October 30th via a similar shot of the newborn shared to his Instagram.
"Welcome to the family Florence May Brown, 52cm, 3.6kg, grandchild #7, @pafc member #1202182," he wrote.
"You’re a very lucky girl having incredible parents in Sam and Toby and such loving big sisters and brother… Matilda, Lila and Oscar."