“Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.
“To honour our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org.
“To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.
“Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family.”
The 41-year-old retired basketball player and his daughter were amongst the nine passengers in the private helicopter travelling in the city of Calabasas, California when it crashed and burst into flames, according to TMZ.
Kobe and Vanessa shared four children together, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.
Bryant was travelling to the Mamba Sports Academy with his daughter for her basketball game. Gianna was expected to play in the game and Bryant was expected to coach.
"Individuals that saw the aircraft said it was coming down at a fairly significant rate of speed and impacted the ground on the hillside," Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Tony Imbrenda told reporters.
The five-time NBA champion was widely considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.
Bryant entered the NBA league straight out of high school where he spent his entire career as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA also released a statement, saying it was “devastated” by Byrant’s death.
“Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball,” the league said.
“This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken.
“We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family.”