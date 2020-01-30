Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa has broken her silence, three days after the death of her NBA star husband and the couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa took to Instagram to thank fans for their support in an emotional tribute.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of the whole family together.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones, and we share in their grief intimately.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.