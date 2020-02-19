HOW YOU CAN HELP

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the hospital to help rehabilitate the koalas and their habitat.

If you find a sick or injured koala, call the 24-hour rescue hotline on (02) 6584 1522.

Koalas in care

Check out the group's Facebook page. They rescue and rehabilitate koalas around Taree and nearby mid-north coast.

You can also donate here.

WIRES

The NSW Wildlife Informations, Rescue and Education Service is renowned for helping all wildlife.

You can donate here.

FAWNA

For Australian Wildlife Needing Aid is another organisation that cares for all Aussie animals.

You can donate here.