Kmart have released their Christmas trading hours. Getty

New South Wales

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open (except Khub Cowra)

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open (except Khub Cowra)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open (except Khub Cowra)

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open (except Khub Cowra)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open (except Khub Cowra)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (except Khub Cowra)

2 January 2022: All stores open (except Khub Cowra)

Victoria

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

2 January 2022: All stores open

Queensland

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): Most stores open (Bowen,

Charters Towers, Ayr, Roma, Chinchilla, Mt Isa and Goondiwindi closed)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): Most stores open (Bowen,

Charters Towers, Ayr, Roma, Chinchilla, Mt Isa and Goondiwindi closed)

Additional PH (28 December 2021): Most stores open (Bowen,

Charters Towers, Ayr, Roma, Chinchilla, Mt Isa and Goondiwindi closed)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): Most stores open (Bowen,

Charters Towers, Ayr, Roma, Chinchilla, Mt Isa and Goondiwindi closed)

2 January 2022: Most stores open (Bowen,

Charters Towers, Ayr, Roma, Chinchilla, Mt Isa and Goondiwindi closed)

South Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

2 January 2022: All stores open

​

Kmart will be open across most stories during the holiday period. Wikicommons

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open (except Esperance)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open (except Esperance)

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open (except Esperance)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open (except Esperance)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (except Esperance)

2 January 2022: All stores open (except Esperance)

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

2 January 2022: All stores open

WATCH: Kmart tea towels made into a dress

ACT

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

2 January 2022: All stores open

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

2 January 2022: All stores open

Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Kmart store by visiting this link.