The King has snubbed his youngest son during a rare visit to London. Getty

Sources say Harry tried for more than a month to set up a meeting with his father during his flying visit back to London.

However, Charles denied his request, despite the fact that he granted his California-based son a brief meeting in February when his cancer diagnosis was made public.

"Charles has hardened up," New Idea's palace source reveals.

"Time is precious and as much as he wanted to see Harry, the demands were too much."

Harry wanted to see Charles but the King's schedule wouldn't allow it. Getty

It's rumoured that Harry, 39, wanted a private meeting with his father, but only if Charles, 75, agreed that Queen Camilla would not be present.

"That would've deeply hurt the King and ended negotiations swiftly," our source states.

That condition, on top of Harry describing his stepmother as a "villain" in his 2023 biography Spare, was ultimately too much for the King.

"Charles loves his two sons, but he also loves his wife," a well-placed royal insider told the website The Daily Beast.

"The last few months have made it very clear how important [Camilla] is; she has been the one propping up the whole [royal] edifice."

Harry's demand that Camilla not be present were "too much." Getty

The insider adds, "Harry forced Charles to choose, which was silly because Charles and Camilla chose each other a long time ago.

As a result of the snub, a spokesperson for Harry released a statement.

It read, "The duke is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities - and hopes to see him soon."

Harry's statement needled Charles further, our source alleges.

"It shocked the King," the insider says.

"It was completely unnecessary. But sadly, Harry continues to show he can't be trusted and as a result, the King prefers, for now, to keep him at a distance."