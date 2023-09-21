King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have made their first State Visit as the heads of the monarchy to France, touching down early this morning.

Welcomed by the French president Emmanuel Macron at France's famous landmark, the Arc De Triumph.

They followed in the footsteps of The King's great-great-great grandmother Queen Victoria, attending a State Banquet at the Chateau de Versailles just like she did in in 1855.

This was the first visit to France by a British monarch in over 400 years!

