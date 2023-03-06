Insiders say Charles asked Harry and Meghan to vacate Frogmore Cottage because he had “to protect everything he’s worked toward.” Getty

The Sussexes confirmed via their spokesperson last week that they have been requested to vacate. Their favoured journalist Omid Scobie revealed that “at least two members of the family are appalled” by Charles’ decision, which was reportedly made just days after the January 10 release of Spare.

“Charles felt they had finally gone too far,” says a source. “He could take all the grenades they lobbed at him personally, but he felt awful for Prince William and Catherine. It was also staggeringly stupid of Harry to talk in such great detail about the layout of Balmoral Castle – that alone showed he was no longer to be trusted on royal property.”

New Idea understands Charles “felt compelled to act, not as a father, but as a king – as much as it pained him personally.”

“He has to protect everything that he’s worked toward.”

While some insist the eviction was too harsh, we are told Charles had Wills’ “full support” – although they’re aware they’ve poked “a very angry bear”

“This is them saying, ‘hit us with your best shot, but we won’t be compromising the safety of this institution.”

“Unfortunately, it’s a challenge Harry will very much accept,” says the spy.

It’s believed Prince Andrew will now move into Frogmore, after being asked to vacate Royal Lodge.

