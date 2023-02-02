A statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia has finally given us the answer to a question that's been repeatedly asked since the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 - will the monarchy still feature on the Australian currency?
"The Reserve Bank has decided to update the $5 banknote to feature a new design that honours the culture and history of the First Australians," the statement from the RBA said.
"This new design will replace the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"The other side of the $5 banknote will continue to feature the Australian Parliament."
The decision came in consultation with the federal government.
In a move that could be seen as a blow to the British Royal Family, the portrait of the Queen will be replaced with a design that will honour First Australians instead.
The late Queen first appeared on Australian issued notes in 1953 on the one pound note, followed by her feature on the $1 paper note from 1966.
Queen Elizabeth II's representation on Aussie currency was then 'upgraded' in July 1992, when to mark her 40th anniversary on the throne, $5 notes with the portrait of the Queen went into circulation.
We will still see The Queen on our $5 note for some time yet, as the RBA made it clear that the design and printing process will "take a number of years."
"The bank will consult First Australians in designing the $5 banknote," the statement read.
"In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued."