The late Queen first appeared on Australian issued notes in 1953 on the one pound note, followed by her feature on the $1 paper note from 1966.

Queen Elizabeth II's representation on Aussie currency was then 'upgraded' in July 1992, when to mark her 40th anniversary on the throne, $5 notes with the portrait of the Queen went into circulation.

We will still see The Queen on our $5 note for some time yet, as the RBA made it clear that the design and printing process will "take a number of years."



"The bank will consult First Australians in designing the $5 banknote," the statement read.



"In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued."

