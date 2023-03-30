King Charles had to politely decline a gift from a well-wisher - a Burger King crown! Getty

Several other people in the crowd wore Burger King crowns for the royal stop too.

It’s likely that these well-wishers offered Charles a paper crown because, despite becoming King in September of last year, Charles is yet to be formally crowned.

His coronation is set to take place on May 6 at Buckingham Palace. The wait is sure to be worth it though, as the ceremony will break multiple records.

WATCH: Protestor throws eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

First of all, Charles will officially become the oldest crowned king. Plus, the coronation will be the first coronation of the 21st century.

The entire working royal family will be there to celebrate with Charles on his big day although it’s still unclear whether Charles’ son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will attend after their highly publicised feud.

Set to perform at Charles’ coronation concert are Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald of Take That, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lionel Richie.