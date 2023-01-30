“Charles knows that once he does that, there’s no going back for any of them” Getty

He’s not taking banning them from the service, or at least the balcony appearance, off the table just yet. He wants to see how things pan out with the Sussexes over the next couple of weeks.”

After a two-month media blitz from the Sussexes, including Harry giving several interviews for his memoir, Spare, and their Netflix docuseries premiere, the couple have seemingly gone underground.

“It’s a wise move from them, if they have any hope of attending the coronation,” adds our source. “After all, they clearly still want to be royal, given that Harry aggressively rejected any suggestion that they should relinquish their titles if they’re so done with the institution.”

WATCH: King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry march at the Queens funeral

Meghan, especially, is said to be pushing to be part of the historic event.

“Meghan knows that without their royal ties, they become less valuable,” says the source.

“She wants the world’s eyes on them as they stand shoulder to shoulder with the King.”

Charles “wants both his sons and all his grandchildren” at his side when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey, but isn’t sure he can trust his younger son.

“Charles is waiting to see what they do next,” says a source. “He dearly hopes they lay low.”

The King hopes his direct heirs will play a role.