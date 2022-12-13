When the photograph was taken they were seen enjoying the celebrations along with Charls’ aunt, Princess Anne. Getty

The Queen spent numerous summers in Scotland including at the Braemar Games where she also enjoyed long walks and games. The Braemar Games was callncelled for two years running due to the COVID pandemic and returned this year in 2022.

King Charles is now preparing for his first Christmas as monarch and he is keeping his late mother in mind as he chose to continue Queen Elizabeth’s royal gathering at Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever seen, with 70 years on the throne.

She is survived by her four children; Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty had eight grandchildren when she died: Prince William, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice of York, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Harry, Zara Phillips, Prince Eugenie of York and James, and Viscount Severn.

She also had 12 great-grandchildren - the youngest being Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna.